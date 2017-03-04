Team news: Treaty footballers aim for first league win since 2015 04 March 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick manager Billy Lee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Unchanged Limerick will be aiming for their first Allianz League win since April 2015 when they meet London this evening.

Three defeats in as many games sees Billy Lee's charges rooted to the bottom of the Division 4 table but they are expected to pick up their first brace of points against the Exiles, who sit one place above them.

The fourth round fixture was originally fixed for the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm but will now take place in UL at 6.30pm.

Limerick (Allianz FL v London): Donal O’Sullivan; Garrett Noonan, Johnny McCarthy, Sean O’Dea; Paul White, Cillian Fahy, Brian Fanning; Darragh Tracey, Iain Corbett; Brian Donovan, Cian Sheehan, Séamus O’Carroll; Ger Collins, Danny Neville, Jamie Lee.

Subs: Brian Scanlon, Daniel Daly, Padraig Quinn, Tony McCarthy, James Bridgeman, David Ward, Sean McSweeney, Peter Nash, James Naughton, Padraig Scanlon, Barry Lynch.

