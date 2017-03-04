Tipp v Longford postponed 04 March 2017





Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan celebrates after scoring a goal against Galway.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan celebrates after scoring a goal against Galway.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Tipperary's Allianz FL Division 3 fixture against Longford which was fixed for Semple Stadium tomorrow has been postponed.

It was to be the curtain raiser to Tipperary v Clare in the Allianz HL Division 1A but will now take place on Sunday week instead.

It's the first game to fall by the wayside due to the inclement weather and there may be more that suffer a similar fate as there are pitch inspections planned at venues throughout the country.