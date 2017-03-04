"They continue to represent the jersey and themselves with pride and distinction" 04 March 2017





Philly McMahon and his Dublin teammates celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

Philly McMahon and his Dublin teammates celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

Dublin legend Brian Mullins believes Jim Gavin and his team can pull off a Sam Maguire Cup three in-a-row.

You have to go back to 1921-1923 in the All-Ireland SFC roll of honour for the last time a team for the capital achieved that feat.

Mullins and his team-mates came close in the seventies but the Kerry team of 1978 had other ideas.

“At the beginning of 1974, we were coming out of Division 2 and the odds were about 1,000-1 on Dublin winning the All-Ireland,” he said in conversation with the Irish Daily Sun.

“So we took every year after that as it came and like anybody in any sport, you just hoped it would last as long as it could and you enjoyed it.

“Suddenly, incrementally, the crowds grew with every round, the excitement grew.

“The whole movement seemed to go forward as a unit. People seemed to identify far sooner with that particular Dublin team even though there had been famous ones before that.

“I describe it as like a runaway horse, it just kept going and going.

“Inevitably all good teams will be beaten someday. We just kept going for as long as we could and then we were beaten by a very good team from Kerry.”

Unbeaten in their last 32 games, Jim Gavin's Dublin team are the bookies favourites to go one step further than Mullins & Co.

“They are doing very well, they are very dedicated and very committed to the cause.

“They’ve obviously worked very hard over the last five to seven years to get to where they are and they appear keen to continue to represent the jersey and themselves with pride and distinction.

“At the moment it’s all good and positive.

“They have a tough year ahead but I’d imagine they will be doing everything to make sure that come Championship time they are as best-prepared as they can be.”