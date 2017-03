Gaelic Grounds good to go 04 March 2017





The Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

The Gaelic Grounds has received the all clear to host Limerick's Allianz HL Division 1B clash against Offaly this evening.

Limerick inter-county referee Johnny Murphy conducted a pitch inspection this morning and the match will go ahead as planned at 5pm.

The Allianz FL Division 4 fixture - Limerick v London - will be played at UL (6.30pm).