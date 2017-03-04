Team news: Guckian keeps the faith 04 March 2017





Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian

The Leitrim team to face Carlow in the Allianz League tomorrow is unchanged from the one that lost to Westmeath last weekend.

Manager Brendan Guckian has kept faith in the same fifteen players that started the 2-18 to 1-9 defeat in Mullingar for the visit of the Barrowsiders to Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim (Allianz FL v Carlow): Philip Farrelly; Noel Plunkett, Alan Armstrong, Fionn Carney; James Rooney, Donal Wrynn, Oisin Madden; Nevin O'Donnell, Caillin Canning; Wayne McKeon, Gary Plunkett, Brendan Gallagher; Emlyn Mulligan, Damien Moran, Ronan Kennedy.

Subs: Brendan Flynn, Shane Moran, Mark Plunkett, Niall Woods, Paddy Maguire, Keith Beirne, Gary Reynolds, Matthew Murphy, Barry Prior, Pearce Dolan, Conor Gallagher.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.