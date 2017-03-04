Team news: As you were for Banner men 04 March 2017





Clare's Gordon Kelly.

Clare's Gordon Kelly.

Like their opponents Cork, Clare are unchanged for their Allianz League clash in Ennis tomorrow.

The Banner men will once again be missing ace midfielder Gary Brennan (club commitments) and Sean Collins (injury), while Shane McGrath has stepped away from the panel.

Clare (Allianz FL v Cork): Joe Hayes; Dean Ryan, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, John Hayes; Ciaran Russell, Cathal O'Connor; Cian O'Dea, Keelan Sexton, Shane Brennan; Eoin Cleary, David Tubridy, Jamie Malone.

