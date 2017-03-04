Team news: Kingdom make four changes 04 March 2017





Kerry's John Buckley.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's John Buckley.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kerry boss Fintan O'Connor has made four changes in personnel, three of them enforced, for his side's Allianz League trip to the south east to play Wexford tomorrow.

James O’Connor, Daniel Collins and John Buckley replace Paud Costello, Mikey Boyle (both injured) and Shane Nolan (suspended) respectively after the 22-point loss to Limerick in the previous round.

The other change sees Martin Stackpoole regain the goalkeeper's jersey over Aiden McCabe, who drops to the bench.

Kerry (Allianz HL v Wexford): Martin Stackpoole; Keith Carmody, Rory Horgan, Sean Weir; James O’Connor, Bryan Murphy, Darren Dineen; Jack Goulding, Paudie O’Connor; Daniel Collins, Patrick Kelly, Colum Harty; Jordan Conway, Padraig Boyle, John Buckley.

Subs: Aiden McCabe, James Godley, Tomas O’Connor, Jason Wallace, Daniel O’Carroll, Stephen Murphy, Fionan Horgan, Philp Lucid, Sean Nolan, Brendan O’Leary, Tom Murnane.