Team news: Laois ravaged by injuries 04 March 2017





Laois' Stephen Maher with David King of Offaly.

Laois' Stephen Maher with David King of Offaly.

Top marksman Stephen Maher is one of four Laois players who will definitely miss tomorrow's Allianz League clash against Galway at Pearse Stadium.

‘Picky’, who hit 0-12 for the O'Moore County in their six-point victory over neighbours Offaly two weeks ago, is ruled out with a broken finger.

Matthew Whelan (broken thumb), Podge Lawlor (hamstring), who both started in defence time out, and Conor Phelan (cruciate) are also sidelined for the trip to Salthill.

Ben Conroy (pneumonia), Charles Dwyer (tonsilitis) and Willie Dunphy (hamstring) are also expected to miss out this weekend but are included in the starting fifteen, while PJ Scully has left the panel due to injury.

Laois (Allianz HL v Galway): Enda Rowland; Cahir Healy, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Sean Downey, Patrick Purcell, Ryan Mullaney; Ben Conroy, Cian Taylor; Eanna Lyons, Charles Dwyer, Paddy Whelan; Ross King, Neil Foyle, Willie Dunphy.

