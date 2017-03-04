Team news: McAdam and McAnespie called up by Monaghan 04 March 2017





Neil McAdam breaks through Paul McCusker and Ciaran Flaherty of Fermanagh ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton Neil McAdam breaks through Paul McCusker and Ciaran Flaherty of Fermanagh ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

Allianz FL Division 1A table toppers Monaghan have made two changes in defence for this evening's trip to Healy Park to take on Tyrone.

Following last weekend's 2-18 to 1-10 victory over Kerry, Neil McAdam comes in at number six for James Mealiff while the injured Colin Walshe is replaced by Ryan McAnespie at left half-back.

Up front, there are some positional switches while Farney County supporters will be hoping full-forward Jack McCarron can continue his rich vein of scoring form after his 1-3 return against the Kingdom.

Monaghan (Allianz FL v Tyrone) – Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy, Neil McAdam, Ryan McAnespie; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Shane Carey, Dermot Malone, Gavin Doogan; Karl O'Connell, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus. Subs: Conor Forde, Owen Coyle, Karl McQuaid, Niall McKeown, James Mealiff, Dessie Ward, Niall Kearns, Thomas Kerr, Conor McCarthy, Stephen Gollogly, Micheal Bannigan.

