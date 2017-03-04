Team news: Cunningham sticks to winning formula 04 March 2017





Dublin's Ryan O'Dwyer.

Ger Cunningham has stuck with the same 15 players that got the better of Cork two weeks ago for today's Allianz Division 1A fixture with Waterford.

The Dublin boss has, however, made some positional switches with Ryan O'Dwyer handed the number 11 jersey.

Elsewhere, Cunningham will look to the full-forward line of Fionntan Mac Gib, Eamon Dillon and Donal Burke to fire them to what would be a surprise victory.

Proceedings at Croke Park will get underway at 5pm.

Dublin (Allianz HL v Waterford) – Conor Dooley; James Madden, Eoghan O'Donnell, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey; Niall McMorrow, Caolan Conway; Rian McBride, Ryan O'Dwyer, Eoghan Conroy; Fionntan Mac Gib, Eamon Dillon, Donal Burke.

