Team news: Model make four changes 04 March 2017





Wexford's Matthew O'Hanlon.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Wexford's Matthew O'Hanlon.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

The Wexford team that Davy Fitzgerald has announced for tomorrow's Allianz HL Division 1B clash with Kerry shows four changes in personnel from the team that defeated Galway last time out.

Throw-in at Innovate Wexford Park is timed for 2pm.

Wexford (Allianz HL v Kerry) – Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Damien Reck, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Jack O'Connor; Aaron Maddock, David Redmond, Harry Kehoe; Conor McDonald, Lee Chin, Paul Morris. Subs: Oliver O'Leary, Shane O'Gorman, Eoin Conroy, Willie Devereux, Paudge Doran, David Dunne, Jack Guiney, Andrew Kenny, Eanna Martin, Gary Moore, Cathal Dunbar.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.