Meehan comeback on the cards 04 March 2017





Galway's Michael Meehan.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Galway's Michael Meehan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Galway's Allianz FL Division 2 promotion bid is set to be boosted by the return of Michael Meehan to the inter-county scene.

A persistent ankle injury forced the former captain to quit the Tribesmen three years ago but The Irish Independent reports that the 32-year-old took part in training with Kevin Walsh's squad this week.

The availability of the talented Caltra clubman would greatly strengthen Walsh's hand as last year's Connacht champions seek to secure a seat at the top table of the league.

Galway will look to preserve their unbeaten record when they travel to Pairc Tailteann to take on Meath tomorrow.