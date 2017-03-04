Team news: Rebels unchanged 04 March 2017





Cork's Ken O'Halloran.

Cork have named an unchanged side for their Allianz League encounter with Clare after picking up their first win of the campaign last weekend.

Manager Peadar Healy has decided to stick with the same side that started the seven-point victory over Fermanagh for tomorrow's Cusack Park clash.

Experienced trio Ken O'Halloran, Michael Shields, Donncha O'Connor retain their places after late call-ups the last day.

Cork (Allianz FL v Clare): Ken O’Halloran; Kevin Crowley, Tom Clancy, Michael Shields; Tomas Clancy, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Aidan Walsh, Ruairi Deane; Brian O’Driscoll, Luke Connolly, John O’Rourke; Niall Coakley, Donncha O’Connor, Paul Kerrigan.

