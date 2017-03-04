Team news: Mannion brothers return 04 March 2017





Galway's Cathal Mannion.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Galway's Cathal Mannion.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Mannion brothers, Padraig and Cathal Mannion return to the Gaway starting fifteen to face Laois after their recent club commitments with Ahascragh-Fohenagh.

Following their surprise slip up to Wexford at Pearse Stadium two weeks ago, the Tribesmen have named a much-changed side for tomorrow's Allianz League clash with the O'Moore men at the Salthill venue.

Colm Callanan, Matt Donoghue, Paul Killeen, Gearoid McInerney, Conor Whelan, Davy Glennon and Brian Molloy lose out in the shuffle as James Skehill, Paul Killeen, Sean Loftus, Paul Flaherty and Thomas Monaghan all get the nod.

Manager Micheal Donoghue revealed this week that he has a full strength squad available for the first time in 2017 with Joe Canning also back in the fold.

Galway (Allianz HL v Laois): James Skehill; Paul Killeen, John Hanbury, Padraig Mannion; Aidan Harte, Daithi Burke, Sean Loftus; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Cathal Mannion, Joseph Cooney, Paul Flaherty; Thomas Monaghan, Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.