Team news: McGrath makes five changes

04 March 2017

Waterford boss Derek McGrath has revamped his starting side ahead of this evening's Allianz League test against Dublin at Croke Park.

There are five changes in personnel from the one that lost out to Tipperary with starts going to Stephen Daniels, Jamie Barron, Michael Walsh, Patrick Curran and Stephen Bennett.

Daniels is chosen ahead of Shane McNulty at left half-back and Barron takes over from Gavin O'Brien in midfield beside his Fourmilewater club mate Conor Gleeson. 

Elsewhere, in attack, Walsh, Curran and Bennett are preferred to Mikey Kearney, Tom Devine and Jake Dillon.

Meanwhile, 'Hurler of the Year' Austin Gleeson will wear the number six jersey having lined out in the forwards against Tipp two weeks ago.

Waterford (Allianz HL v Dublin): Ian O’Regan; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Stephen Daniels; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Michael Walsh; Patrick Curran, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett.

