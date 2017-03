Team news: Donegal all set for Cavan 03 March 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy and Vinny Corey of Monaghan.

Donegal travel to Breffni Park on Saturday evening looking to continue to capitalise on their recent good form - including a win over Roscommon and hard fought draw with Dublin.

Donegal (NFL v Cavan): Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan Ward, Frank McGlynn, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Micheal Carroll, Martin O'Reilly, Ryan McHugh; Paddy McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Darrach O'Connor.

Throw in is at 7pm.