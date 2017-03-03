Team news: Fennelly back in for Cats 03 March 2017





Kilkenny's Colin Fennelly celebrates scoring his second goal against Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Brian Cody has made a number of changes to his Kilkenny side ahead of their Division 1a match with Cork on Sunday.

Cody has also handed a debut to Jason Cleere.

Kilkenny (NHL v Cork): Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Padraig Walsh, Conor O'Shea; Conor Fogarty, Jason Cleere, Kieran Joyce; Cillian Buckley, Paddy Deegan; TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly, Richie Leahy; Richie Hogan, Conor Martin, Walter Walsh.

Throw in at Nowlan Park is 2pm.