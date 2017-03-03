Team news: Kerry and Roscommon name their line-ups 03 March 2017





Kerry's Paul Geaney.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Paul Geaney.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Kerry and Roscommon teams have been named ahead of their crucial Allianz National League Division 1 clash on Sunday afternoon.

Kerry (NFL v Roscommon): Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Killian Young, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Peter Crowley; David Moran, Jack Barry; Kevin McCarthy, Jack Savage, Donnchadh Walsh; Barry John Keane, Paul Geaney, James O'Donoghue.

Roscommon (NFL v Kerry): Darren O'Malley; David Murray, Sean Mullooly, Niall McInerney; John McManus, Seanie McDermott, Conor Devaney; Enda Smith, Tadhg O'Rourke; Fintan Cregg, Ronan Stack, Shane Killoran; Donie Smith, Ciarain Murtagh, Cian Connolly.

Throw in at Dr Hyde Park is 2pm.