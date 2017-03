Team news: Banner starting line-up revealed 03 March 2017





Clare's Podge Collins.

Clare's Podge Collins. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Clare hurlers travel to Semple Stadium to take on an undefeated Tipperary in this weeks NHL Division 1A match-up.

Clare (NHL v Tipperary): Patrick Kelly; Oisin O'Brien, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; David Fitzgerald, David Reidy; Aaron Cunningham, Cathal Malone, John Conlon; Podge Collins, Aron Shanagher, Cathal McInerney.

Throw in is 3pm.