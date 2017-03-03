Team news: Rebels looking to get back on track 03 March 2017





The Cork hurling team has been announced ahead of their Division 1a clash with old rivals Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

The Rebels are looking to bounce back quickly after their defeat at the hands of Dublin in the previous round.

Cork (NHL v Kilkenny): Anthony Nash; Killian Burke, Damian Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney; Dean Brosnan, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Luke Meade.

Throw in is at 2pm.