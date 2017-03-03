Team news: Tipp looking for hat-trick of wins

03 March 2017

Tipperary's John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer celebrates scoring a goal against Kilkenny.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Tipperary team has been announced ahead of their Division 1A clash with Clare on Sunday.

Tipperary (NHL v Clare): Daragh Mooney; Joe O'Dwyer, James Barry, Donagh Maher; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Tomas Hamill; Brendan Maher, Barry Heffernan; Steven O'Brien, Niall O'Meara, Noel McGrath; John O'Dwyer, John McGrath, Aidan McCormack.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is 3pm.




