Team news: Tipp looking for hat-trick of wins
03 March 2017
Tipperary's John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer celebrates scoring a goal against Kilkenny.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
The Tipperary team has been announced ahead of their Division 1A clash with Clare on Sunday.
Tipperary (NHL v Clare): Daragh Mooney; Joe O'Dwyer, James Barry, Donagh Maher; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Tomas Hamill; Brendan Maher, Barry Heffernan; Steven O'Brien, Niall O'Meara, Noel McGrath; John O'Dwyer, John McGrath, Aidan McCormack.
Throw in at Semple Stadium is 3pm.