Team news: Gavin announces Dublin team 03 March 2017





Dublin's Dean Rock ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Dublin's Dean Rock ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Jim Gavin has announced his team ahead of Dublin's huge clash with rivals Mayo at Croke Park tomorrow evening.

In a repeat of last year's All Ireland Final Gavin has gone with a mixture of youth and experience once more after a dramatic draw with Donegal last Sunday.

Dublin (NFL v Mayo): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne; Darren Daly, John Small, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, Michael Daragh MacAuley; Niall Scully, Dean Rock, Shane B Carthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Eoghan O'Gara, Conor McHugh.

Throw in is 7pm.