Team news: Mayo XV announced 03 March 2017





Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons and Andy Moran of Mayo

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has named his side for their heavyweight clash with fierce rivals Dublin on Saturday.

Mayo (NFLv Dublin): David Clarke; Donie Newcombe, Keith Higgins, Paddy Durcan; Stephen Coen, Colm Boyle, David Drake; Donal Vaughan, Jason Gibbons; Fergal Boland, Kevin McLoughlin, Diarmuid O'Connor; Evan Regan, Cillian O'Connor, Andy Moran.

Throw in at Croke Park is 7pm.