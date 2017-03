Team news: Breffni men ready for Donegal test 03 March 2017





Cavan's Seanie Johnston

The Cavan team has been named ahead of their Allianz League Division One clash with Donegal at Breffni Park on Saturday.

Cavan (NFL v Donegal): Raymond Galligan; Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady; Martin Reilly, Ciaran Brady, Gerard Smith; Killian Clarke, Tomas Corr; Michael Argue, Dara McVeety, Conor Madden; Niall Clerkin, Gearoid McKiernan, Seanie Johnston.

Throw in at 7pm.