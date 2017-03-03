Gaelic Grounds to undergo pitch inspection 03 March 2017





The Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. The Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick's Gaelic Grounds will undergo a pitch inspection in the morning ahead of the county's Allianz Hurling League encounter with Offaly (throw-in 5pm).

The Division 1B third round tie was set to be part of a double-header with the Treaty County's Allianz Football League Division 4 clash against London but it is now a stand-alone fixture as the football game has been switched to UL.

With the cold and unsettled weather set to continue over the weekend, more pitch inspections are expected around the country.