Gaelic Grounds to undergo pitch inspection

03 March 2017

The Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick's Gaelic Grounds will undergo a pitch inspection in the morning ahead of the county's Allianz Hurling League encounter with Offaly (throw-in 5pm).

The Division 1B third round tie was set to be part of a double-header with the Treaty County's Allianz Football League Division 4 clash against London but it is now a stand-alone fixture as the football game has been switched to UL.

With the cold and unsettled weather set to continue over the weekend, more pitch inspections are expected around the country.




