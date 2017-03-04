Team news: Royals welcome back Tobin 04 March 2017





Meath's Donnacha Tobin.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Meath's Donnacha Tobin.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Donnacha Tobin will make his first competitive start of the season for Meath when they meet Galway in the Allianz League at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

The Blackhall Gaels clubman returns to the full-back line having been absent from the team sheet since the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup versus Wicklow.

Manager Andy McEntee has decided to make two changes after his side fell to their second defeat of the Division 2 campaign against Down in Newry last weekend.

Bryan McMahon comes in at right corner-forward as his Ratoath club mate Cian O'Brien and Seneschalstown's Brian Sheridan drop to the bench.

Meath (Allianz FL v Galway): Paddy O'Rourke; Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Donnacha Tobin; Willie Carry, Brian Power, Shane McEntee; Bryan Menton, James Toher; Ruairi O Coileain, Cillian O'Sullivan, Alan Forde; Bryan McMahon, Graham Reilly, Donal Lenihan.

