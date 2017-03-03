Limerick v London moved to UL 03 March 2017





The Gaelic Grounds Limerick The Gaelic Grounds Limerick

The inclement weather has resulted in a change of venue for tomorrow evening's Allianz Football League clash between Limerick and London.

The game, which was due to be part of a double-header with the Limerick v Offaly Allianz Hurling League tie at the Gaelic Grounds, will now take place in UL at the slightly earlier time of 6.30pm.

The throw-in time for the hurling game remains at 5pm.

