Special Needs team to attend club's celebration night 03 March 2017





This is lovely to see.

The Derry Special Needs team will be in attendance at the St. Colm's GAC, Drum gala dinner in the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena tonight.

It's a special night for the rural Derry club which is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Also attending will be GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail, Ulster GAA president Michael Hasson, Monaghan sharpshooter Conor McManus, former Crossmaglen and Armagh All-Ireland winning forward Oisin McConville and 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland winning manager with Galway, John O'Mahony.