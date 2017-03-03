Dublin v Longford U21 semi-final fixed for Mullingar
03 March 2017
The final score between Westmeath and Dublin in their Leinster U21FC quarter-final clash at Lakepoint Park, Mullingar.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
Lakepoint Park in Mullingar will host the Leinster U21FC semi-final between Dublin and Longford on March 22 at 7.30pm.
The floodlit St. Loman's club grounds has staged two Leinster U21FC ties in the past nine days - the first round clash of Westmeath and Meath, and Dublin's quarter-final win over the Lake County last Wednesday night. The Dublin v Longford semi-final has been deferred by seven days due to dual star Con O'Callaghan's involvement with Cuala in the All-Ireland club SHC final against Ballyea on St. Patrick's Day.
Offaly will face the winners of next Wednesday's remaining quarter-final between Laois and Louth at O'Moore Park in the other semi-final.