Walsh expecting Royal backlash 03 March 2017





Galway manager Kevin Walsh Galway manager Kevin Walsh

A team coming into a game on the back of a defeat can be like a wounded animal, according to Galway manager Kevin Walsh.

That is the scenario facing Walsh’s charges on Sunday as they take on a Meath side defeated by Down last weekend.

Pairc Tailteann is the venue for this clash and Meath need a win to get their promotion hopes back on track.

Galway are currently top of the table, but Walsh explained to the Connacht Tribune that every team is capable of beating the other in Division Two.

“Down lost their first two games and you saw how they bounced back against Meath, so in this league teams are going to take points off each other,” said Walsh.

“Meath will look at the positives and what they did wrong and they are a proud county and they’ll be looking to have a lash off us when we go up there. It’ll be a huge challenge again.

“Every game is a big one and it’s away from home and Meath will be trying to get back on track again. One or two results went against the odds over the weekend.

“That’s the way it’s going to be – every game is on its own merit. There are seven games so it’s right until the end.”

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.