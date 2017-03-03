Team news: Winning Wee County stay the same 03 March 2017





Louth's Declan Byrne celebrates.

Louth's Declan Byrne celebrates. ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Louth will be aiming for their fourth straight win in the Allianz League campaign when they welcome Antrim to Drogheda on Sunday.

The Wee County are currently top of Division 3 with maximum points after victories over Laois, Longford and most recently Offaly and manager Colin Kelly has unsurprisingly stuck with the same fifteen that started their impressive 2-13 to 0-14 success in Tullamore last weekend.

Jim McEneaney (ankle) and Andy McDonnell (knee) remain sidelined with injuries but are expected to be fit for their round five clash against Armagh.

Louth (Allianz FL v Antrim): Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Kevin Carr; Derek Maguire, Liam Dullaghan, Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin, Declan Byrne; James Stewart, Pauric Smith, Bevan Duffy; Ruairi Moore, Eoin O'Connor, Ryan Burns.

