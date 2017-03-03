Tribesmen to choose from full deck 03 March 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue will pick from a full strength squad for the first time this year.

Donoghue revealed to the Connacht Tribune that apart from a few niggles, the squad is fully fit as the likes of Joe Canning returns as do the Mannion brothers who were on club duty.

The Tribesmen need to get their campaign back on track following the shock defeat to Wexford in the last round.

This weekend, they take on Laois at Pearse Stadium and Donoghue is delighted to have Canning back fully fit.

“Joe has made massive progress and it has been great that he is back out on the pitch but we still have to be very cautious about re-introducing him for a full game. He will be part of the squad again on Sunday, but we are continuously monitoring his injury with the medical staff,” said Donoghue.

He added: “We played Laois in Rathdowney earlier in the year and it took us all of our time to come out of there with a win.

“Listen we are really disappointed with the manner of the defeat against Wexford but the lads have responded really well in training and we hope they can give the same response in this game.”

