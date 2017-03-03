Team news: Laois unchanged 03 March 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/Presseye. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Presseye.

Laois manager Peter Creedon has resisted the temptation to change his line-up for Sunday's Allianz Football League trip to Sligo.

The O'Moore County suffered a 1-10 to 1-16 loss to Tipperary last weekend, but Creedon has given the same starting XV a vote of confidence for the Markievicz Park tie.

Laois (SF v Sligo): Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Stephen Attride, Colm Begley, Eoin Buggie; Danny Luttrell, Sean Ramsbottom; Daniel O'Reilly, David Conway, Niall Donoher; John O'Loughlin, Donie Kingston, Paul Kingston.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.