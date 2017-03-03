Team news: One enforced change for Deise 03 March 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. The Waterford players pose for a team photograph.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Waterford team for their Allianz Football League home encounter with Westmeath shows one change from the side that lost out to Wexford.

Michael O'Halloran misses out through suspension after being shown a red card in last weekend's 1-9 to 0-10 defeat at Wexford Park and his place at right half-forward goes to Fearghal Ó Cuirrín.

Tom McGlinchey's side's clash against the Lake County was orignally fixed for Dungarvan but will now take place in Ardmore on Sunday.

Waterford (Allianz FL v Westmeath): Stephen Enright; Stephen Dalton, Thomas O'Gorman, Tadhg Ó hUallacháin; James McGrath, Stephen Prendergast, Ray O Ceallaigh; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Fearghal Ó Cuirrín, Donie Breathnach, Conor Murray; Paul Whyte, Joey Veale, Patrick Hurney.