Gallagher gives injury update 03 March 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has revealed that a number of players have returned from injury.

Most notably, Gallagher stated that Paddy McBrearty is back in contention for Saturday night’s game against Cavan at Breffni Park, having recovered from a groin injury.

Also in contention for this weekend’s game are Martin McElhinney, Ciaran Gillespie and Cian Mulligan who all have returned to full training.

Donegal recorded a moral boosting draw against defending champions Dublin last weekend and they will look to pick up their second win of the campaign against their Ulster neighbours tomorrow night.

