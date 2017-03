GAA on TV this weekend: seven live games 03 March 2017





A TV camera crew film the Offaly team.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A TV camera crew film the Offaly team.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Between television and streaming there are seven live games this weekend.



Saturday 4 March



eir Sport 2, 4.30pm, Dublin v Waterford, Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 5pm)



eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Dublin v Mayo, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 1, 6.45pm, Tyrone v Monaghan, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2SD, 6.55pm, Cavan v Donegal, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)







Sunday 5 March



TG4, 1.30pm, Kilkenny v Cork, Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Tipperary v Clare, Allianz HL Division 1A (Deferred coverage)

www.aib.ie/gaa, 1.20pm, (Live stream) Eglish v Myshall, All-Ireland intermediate club camogie final (Throw-in 1.30pm)



www.aib.ie/gaa, 3pm, (Live stream) Sarsfields v Slaughtneil, All-Ireland senior camogie club final (Throw-in 3.15pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s league action.

Monday 6 March



TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Football and hurling leagues

TG4, 9pm, Laochra Gael

Focus on Waterford hurling legend Ken McGrath