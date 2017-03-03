Inclement weather threatens weekend fixtures 03 March 2017





Fans on the terraces shelter from the rain.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Fans on the terraces shelter from the rain.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The GAA is keeping its fingers crossed that the current spell of bad weather won't wreak havoc on this weekend's Allianz League football and hurling fixtures.

Met Éireann is forecasting that the cold and unsettled weather will continue over the weekend, with a weather advisory in effect until 6pm today. There will be spells of heavy rain, with some severe downpours at times today, while some falls of sleet and snow are also expected.

It will stay cold tonight with temperatures dipping to zero, while more heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow and Sunday morning.

Offaly has postponed this evening's U21FC semi-finals due to the heavy rain and unavailability of pitches, while tomorrow's Connacht Colleges PP Schools SF 'A' final between St. Colman's and St. Attracta's has been moved to the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

If you're going to a game this weekend, make sure to check it isn't postponed before you leave the house.