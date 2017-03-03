Banner focused on themselves 03 March 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Clare manager Colm Collins.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Clare manager Colm Collins feels that they have to focus on their own performance and not on Sunday’s opponents Cork.

Following their defeat to Galway last weekend, Clare need a win against the Rebels to get their campaign back on track.

Collins believes that they need to work on their own performance and not to be worried about the opposition.

“We can’t be worried about Cork. We’ve got to worry about getting the things right that we didn’t get right against Galway,” Collins told the Clare Champion.

“The only thing we can work on is performance; that’s all you want when you send a team on the pitch. Sometimes you get a result, sometimes you don’t.”

