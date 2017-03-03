No repetition of Tyrone-Cavan fiasco 03 March 2017





A water-logged Healy Park, Omagh before the postponed Allianz FL clash between Tyrone and Cavan.

Looks like there could be some key fixtures postponed over the weekend.

Plenty of rain over the past few days and according to the Met Office much more to come.

Nobody wants to cancel games but if such happens lets do so in a professional manner.

Make the decision as early as possible and give supporters, players etc adequate warning on the matter.

And no more scenes as in Healy Park, two weeks past, when the Tyrone Cavan clash got the referees thumbs down far too late in the day.

Earlier pitch inspections and concrete decisions would be much appreciated all round.