O'Connor targets return 03 March 2017





Clare's Pat O'Connor Clare's Pat O'Connor

Clare captain Pat O’Connor is hoping to play some part in this year’s NHL campaign.

O’Connor is currently on the injured list as he continues his rehabilitation, but is eager to lead the side out before the end of the league.

The Tubber clubman admitted to the Clare Champion that it will take a lot of hard work to make it back, but he is willing to give it a try.

“I am hoping to play some bit before the league ends but, realistically, getting up to the pace required might be a bit too soon,” stated O’Connor.

“At this stage, I have little or no pain. I am back into full gym and I can swing a hurl. The next step is to get into contact. I will be looking at the Clare Champion Cup to get back to sharpness.”

