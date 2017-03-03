O'Connor targets return

03 March 2017

Clare's Pat O'Connor

Clare captain Pat O’Connor is hoping to play some part in this year’s NHL campaign.

O’Connor is currently on the injured list as he continues his rehabilitation, but is eager to lead the side out before the end of the league.

The Tubber clubman admitted to the Clare Champion that it will take a lot of hard work to make it back, but he is willing to give it a try.

“I am hoping to play some bit before the league ends but, realistically, getting up to the pace required might be a bit too soon,” stated O’Connor.

“At this stage, I have little or no pain. I am back into full gym and I can swing a hurl. The next step is to get into contact. I will be looking at the Clare Champion Cup to get back to sharpness.”
 




Most Read Stories

No repetition of Tyrone-Cavan fiasco

Ruth reveals dropout rate as high as 80 per cent among young Wexford players

Ex-Rossie flying high in the circus

GAA on TV this weekend: seven live games

HL previews: Deise men hit the capital

Inclement weather threatens weekend fixtures


Android app on Google Play