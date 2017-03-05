All Ireland Club Camogie finals to be streamed live 03 March 2017





At the launch of the All Ireland Club Camogie finals in Croke Park were Louise Dougan, (Slaughtneil), Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields), Niamh Quirke (Myshall) and Ciara McGready (Eglish).

AIB are delighted to announce that, on the back of the success of their Hurling and Football live streams, they will now also be streaming the All Ireland Club Camogie finals live from Croke Park on Sunday March 5th. The games can be viewed online via aib.ie/gaa and via the AIB YouTube channel.

AIB used video to showcase the importance of this new stream as it will be the first time ever that the Camogie finals will be broadcast live. Camogie fans can now follow every minute of the action when Slaughtneil take on Sarsfields and Myshall take on Eglish for the honour of being called All Ireland Champions. All of this is made possible thanks to the partnership with TV service LocalStreaming.club.

AIB’s live streaming service has been a real hit with fans with more than 168,000 people tuning in Worldwide. This service has also given Irelands growing ex pat community the chance to stay in touch with their national sport and their local club teams. The streams have been viewed across 182 countries worldwide, including one viewer in Burkina Faso!

Commenting on AIB’s live video streaming service, Patrick Somers, Marketing Manager, AIB, said; “We are very excited about streaming the AIB All-Ireland Club Camogie Finals. We have collaborated with LocalStreaming.club on a number of occasions this season and they have shown a real commitment to capturing the essence of these great championships,”

He continued “It is great to have the games in Croke Park and being able to show them to a worldwide audience is a real bonus”.

The schedule for both days is as follows:

AIB All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Club Championship Final 2016

05/03/2017

13:30 Eglish vs Myshall Croke Park

AIB All Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship Final 2016

05/03/2017

15:15 Sarsfields vs Slaughtneil Croke Park

Liam Horan of LocalStreaming.club commented, “We have shown a number of games in the club football and hurling championships alongside AIB this season, including the AIB Junior and Intermediate Club Finals two weeks ago, so we are delighted to now cover our first Camogie Club finals in Croke Park this weekend,” said Liam Horan of LocalStreaming.club.

“These are huge days for all four clubs involved and we look forward to allowing GAA fans worldwide to share in the excitement

Presenter Liam Horan; Commentator Donn O’Sullivan; Match analyst Elaine Aylward (AIB and former Kilkenny player); Co-commentator Petey Shaw (Myshall), Cyril Murray(Sarsfields), Cara Cassidy (Slaughtneil).

To view all the action from what is expected to be one of the most competitive Camogie finals in year simply go to the following link - https://aib.ie/gaa/blog/ 2017/03/CamogieLivestream

For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from the AIB club championship follow AIB GAA on Twitter and Instagram @AIB_GAA and facebook.com/AIBGAA.