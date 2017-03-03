Flanagan: All games are tough 03 March 2017





Offaly management team of Declan Farrell, Pat Flanagan and James Stewart.

Offaly manager Pat Flanagan admits that there are no easy games in NFL Division Three.

The Faithful County went down to Louth last weekend and they have just two points from their opening three games.

On Sunday, they face Armagh at the Athletic Grounds and Flanagan acknowledges that it will be another tough game for them.

“All these games are tough,” Flanagan told the Midland Tribune. Armagh won and they are on three points and we are on two.

“Our backs are to the wall now. I have said it to the boys in there that we need to step up now and be counted.

“If we put in a performance, I think we can beat any team, but if we don’t we are going to struggle big time.”

