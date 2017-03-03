All-Ireland winner's son impresses for Ireland rugby U20s
03 March 2017
Jack Regan in action for Ireland against France.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Offaly legend Daithi Regan has certainly passed on his sporting genes to his son Jack who is making a name for himself in Irish rugby.
Daithi Regan was part of the Offaly teams that won minor and senior All-Irelands while he won two All-Ireland club SHC medals playing for Birr.
Last weekend, young Regan was part of the Ireland under-20 side that defeated France in the Six Nations.
The towering lock impressed during his 55 minutes on the pitch as Ireland won on a scoreline of 27-22.
The under-20s now have three wins from three games with Wales away and England at home to come.