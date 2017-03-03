All-Ireland winner's son impresses for Ireland rugby U20s 03 March 2017





Jack Regan in action for Ireland against France.

Offaly legend Daithi Regan has certainly passed on his sporting genes to his son Jack who is making a name for himself in Irish rugby.

Daithi Regan was part of the Offaly teams that won minor and senior All-Irelands while he won two All-Ireland club SHC medals playing for Birr.

Last weekend, young Regan was part of the Ireland under-20 side that defeated France in the Six Nations.

The towering lock impressed during his 55 minutes on the pitch as Ireland won on a scoreline of 27-22.

The under-20s now have three wins from three games with Wales away and England at home to come.

