FL previews: In-form Mayo return to Croker 03 March 2017





Mayo's Lee Keegan and Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin could renew their rivalry when their side's meet in round four of the Allianz Football League at Croke Park on Saturday.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Lee Keegan and Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin could renew their rivalry when their side's meet in round four of the Allianz Football League at Croke Park on Saturday.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Round Four of the Allianz Football League takes place this weekend and here we preview all 16 games down for decision.

Saturday, March 4th

Allianz FL Division 1 round 4

Cavan v Donegal, Breffni Park, 7pm – eir

This all-Ulster clash in Cavan town could be considered a ‘must win’ for the hosts with trips to Omagh and Castlebar, along with Kerry’s visit in round six, all now pencilled in for March.

Mattie McGleenan’s men had last Sunday off due to a waterlogged pitch in Omagh and an extra week’s break could potentially see injured centre-back Conor Moynagh’s return, as well as Cian Mackey making his first appearance since last July’s qualifier defeat to Derry.

Donegal’s exploits last Sunday saw them close to handing Dublin a first league defeat in two years but they’re still making the trip to Breffni Park on Saturday as 11/10 underdogs.

The Dubs are the only county that Cavan have lost to so far in 2017 and while there is a feeling that they might lack the firepower against the Tir Chonaill men’s defence this weekend, the urgent need for points at home could see them book a narrow win here.

Verdict: Cavan

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 7pm – eir

East meets west at headquarters on Saturday night in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final pairing with Dublin looking for their first win in three games while keeping their unbeaten record intact.

Mayo have kicked into form since their first round defeat to Monaghan and even impressed one of their chief critics in Pat Spillane last weekend with their mauling of Roscommon.

Saturday night is a whole new challenge but one that they’re also more than familiar with, having pushed Jim Gavin’s side to the brink in their last two visits to the capital on the biggest stage.

The stakes might not be as high this time round, but the 7/4 Westerners won’t be lacking any incentive against a Dublin side which are expected to welcome back a couple more stars, including golden boy Diarmuid Connolly, in the coming weeks.

Verdict: Dublin

Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, 7pm – eir

Another Ulster derby on Saturday night and it should be quite an occasion provided that Omagh’s pitch doesn’t fall victim to the weather again.

Tyrone are thought to hold the Indian sign over Monaghan, particularly in the championship, but these two rivals’ last league meeting reaped a seven-point win for the Farney men. The lights went out that night at Healy Park and the visitors will be hoping that Conor McManus and co can shoot them out when they make their second visit in two years.

Cathal McCarron will likely be assigned with trying to limit McManus and that in itself should be an intriguing battle, with the outcome perhaps riding on it should we be in for a tight finish.

Both teams are unbeaten, along with Dublin, so far in the division and it’s safe enough to assume that one would love to inflict the other with their first defeat of the campaign.

Verdict: Tyrone

Allianz FL Division 4 round 4

Limerick v London, UL, 6.30pm

Limerick have lost their first three games in the bottom tier but are fancied by bookmakers at 1/12 to end their poor run on Saturday night when London come to visit.

Verdict: Limerick

Sunday, March 5th

Allianz FL Division 1 round 4

Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice cited this game as being of “huge importance” in the immediate aftermath of their shock loss to Monaghan in Killarney.

Sunday’s only Division 1 clash will see the Munster champions looking to avoid their third league defeat in-a-row against a Roscommon side which will be left staring relegation in the face if they can’t fashion a 3/1 upset.

The Rossies are currently pointless at the foot of the table, requiring a repeat of the result they got against the Kingdom in February of last year at Fitzgerald Stadium, where it finished 0-14 to 1-10 in the visitors’ favour.

There’s bound to be ‘a kick’ coming from Kevin McStay’s side after the manner of their defeat to Mayo last weekend and, if so, it would make for a real battle at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

Verdict: Kerry

Allianz FL Division 2 round 4

Kildare v Fermanagh, Newbridge, 1pm

Kildare’s perfect start to their return to Division 2 got dealt a hammer blow last weekend when Damian Barton’s Derry side foiled them with a late controversial goal.

Fermanagh, off the back of an eight-point defeat to Cork, hit the road again for Newbridge this weekend and aren’t fancied to spring an upset here.

Cian O’Neill’s men were impressive in the first two rounds, as well as for long spells last Sunday, and should get back to winning form against the Ernesiders.

Verdict: Kildare

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2pm

Cork were fancied for promotion at the start of February, while Clare were tipped for demotion, and after three rounds the sides are level on three points.

The Rebels put forth their first dominant display of the campaign against Fermanagh last weekend and are likely to do so again when the ball’s thrown in at Ennis on Sunday.

Clare have some decent assets up front, but are without influential midfielder Gary Brennan once again and it’s hard to see the hosts’ defence stopping the likes of Niall Coakley, Paul Kerrigan and Colm O’Neill from shooting the Leesiders to their second win.

Verdict: Cork

Meath v Galway, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Meath’s campaign took a turn for the worse last Saturday night when they suffered a shock loss to Down, which was also the Mourne men’s first league win in the best part of two years.

Many will see Galway’s visit to Navan as coming at the worst possible time for Andy McEntee and his players but there is bound to be a response of some sort from the Royals.

The Tribesmen are the only team in the division yet to endure defeat though and that loss doesn’t look like it’s coming this weekend at Pairc Tailteann.

Verdict: Galway

Derry v Down, Celtic Park, 2.30pm

Both teams scrapped badly needed wins in round three and home advantage is about all that sees Derry as 10/11 favourites here.

Emmett McGuckin’s injury-time goal against Kildare saved them from a second defeat on the trot, but the manner of their comeback to get in contention against the Lilywhites was more impressive.

Down got the win they longed for at Meath’s expense last weekend and head for Celtic Park thirsty to get used to the winning taste.

It’s an Ulster derby that should go right to the wire.

Verdict: Derry

Allianz FL Division 3 round 4

Tipperary v Longford, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Tipperary got back on track against Laois and will have a chance of moving joint-top on six points when Longford come to Thurles.

Conor Sweeney was in rich scoring form last weekend and the Premier men will look to the big Ballyporeen man again in a bid to down the Midlanders.

Denis Connerton’s side pushed Armagh close last time out before eventually succumbing to a two-point defeat and face another tough assignment on Sunday.

Verdict: Tipperary

Armagh v Offaly, Athletic Grounds, 2pm

Victory over Longford last weekend has eased the pressure on Armagh ahead of round four and they’ll be hotly fancied for a second pair of points at home to Offaly on Sunday.

Nigel Dunne and Brian Allen did the majority of Offaly’s scoring in their loss to Louth last weekend and the Orchard men should have the defensive resources to avoid an upset.

Verdict: Armagh

Louth v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Last Sunday saw Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney described Louth as “playing out of their skin” in his assessment of Division 3 so far and the Wee County’s recent form doesn’t bode well for visiting Antrim this weekend.

The Saffrons nabbed their first win of the campaign at the third attempt against Sligo but Sunday’s trip to Drogheda sees the odds stacked against them as the hosts bid for their fourth win in-a-row.

Verdict: Louth

Sligo v Laois, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm

Sitting bottom of the pile, Laois are in major need of a win heading for Sligo this weekend and it makes this quite a tough one to call.

Sligo’s late draw against Armagh and surprise win over Tipperary in round two is what sees them sitting in mid-table right now, but their latest performance against Antrim will have brought some cause for concern for Yeats fans.

Verdict: Laois

Allianz FL Division 4 round 4

Leitrim v Carlow, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm

A tight one to call but some decent options up front and home advantage could end up swinging it Leitrim’s way.

Verdict: Leitrim

Waterford v Westmeath, Ardmore, 2pm

League top scorer John Heslin is in scorching form for the Lake men at present and that looks set to continue in Ardmore on Sunday.

Verdict: Westmeath

Wicklow v Wexford, Arklow, 2pm

Wicklow got off the mark against London in the previous round but face a tough ask in trying to topple the in-form Slayneysiders, even with home advantage in Arklow.

Verdict: Wexford

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.