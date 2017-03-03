Power back for more 03 March 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Waterford manager Sean Power celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Waterford under-21 manager Sean Power is looking forward to the challenge of defending their All-Ireland title.

Power and his backroom team were re-appointed for another term and the aim is to retain the James Nowlan Cup for another year.

Waterford open their Munster campaign with a home clash against Cork on July 13th and that is Power’s focus from here on in.

“I wouldn’t have taken on this job if I didn’t love it. It will be no mean feat, it’s going to be very challenging to do something historic like that,” Power told the Waterford News & Star.

“We’ll try our best and we have as good a shot as anybody to go and win it again regardless of how difficult it will be and the fact that teams always like to beat last year’s champions.”

