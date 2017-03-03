'It's the ultimate four-pointer' 03 March 2017





Third placed Waterford versus second placed Westmeath is the ‘ultimate four-pointer’, according to Deise manager Tom McGlinchey.

A win for the Munster side will see them leapfrog the Midlanders into second place in the Division Four table.

McGlinchey was disappointed to lose to table toppers Wexford last weekend, but is confident that his side can bounce back on Sunday.

“It’s the ultimate four-pointer,” said McGlinchey. “They’re going to come down as the favourites and if we don’t win, it’s really going to put us under huge pressure.

“It’s a must-win game, a home game and hopefully the crowd will come out and support us. The lads are putting in a massive effort and we saw it against Wexford just towards the very end.”

