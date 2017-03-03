Exiles on a learning curve 03 March 2017





London manager Fergus McMahon believes his side are learning all the time.

A loss and a draw has been their record so far in the NHL 2A campaign as they prepare to face Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park this Sunday.

McMahon felt that they left the game behind them against Armagh last time out and the Meath native admitted to the Irish Post that they will have to step up a level against the Barrowsiders.

“Carlow have improved a lot in the last few years,” said McMahon. “They have some great hurlers from club level upwards, but the higher level of competition can only benefit us.”

London are playing all their league games away due to redevelopment work at Ruislip, which means they have long journeys every weekend they are playing, but McMahon was keen not to use tiredness as an excuse.

“It’s very tiring but we used the weekend off to work on our fitness and let the players recover. We’re not going to use fatigue as an excuse because you have to be extremely fit to play at this level.”

