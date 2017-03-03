'Bomber' defends Kingdom's discipline 03 March 2017





Former Kerry footballer Eoin Liston.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Former Kerry footballer Eoin Liston.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Eoin Liston doesn't believe Kerry have a discipline problem.

Donnchadh Walsh and Bryan Sheehan were sent off in the Kingdom's last two games against Mayo and Monaghan, but 'Bomber' doesn't subscribe to the view that they're lacking in discipline.

"If you look at the record under (Eamonn) Fitzmaurice compared to any other manager, the discipline has been very good," he points out in the Irish Daily Star.

"The Bryan Sheehan one... I've never seen him hit anyone before. He was being held, it was an impulse reaction."

What is a concern to the 'Bomber' is Kerry's tendency to fade in the closing stages of games.

"If some fella came down from space and saw our performance in the last 10 minutes of a lot of big matches, he'd be saying that something wasn't right.

"Is it a mental thing? Is it a fitness thing? They will be trying to address that. I'd also be concerned about getting our defensive system right.

"But we have great young lads coming and, if we can gel them into the right positions, we'll be very competitive this year."