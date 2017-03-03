Deely wary of Limerick backlash 03 March 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. London manager Ciaran Deely.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Three defeats from three games means Limerick will be hurting as London manager Ciaran Deely prepares his charges for a tricky clash.

The Exiles head to the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening where they face a side that have been shocked by their poor start to the NFL Division Four campaign.

Lying bottom of the division, Limerick are seeking their first win this weekend and Deely knows they will be out to prove a point.

Speaking to the Irish Post, the Wexford native said that despite Limerick’s losses, they are still a good team.

“Limerick have come down from Division Three and have made a disappointing start to their league campaign but they’re still a very strong side,” said Deely.

“It will be difficult for us going into the Gaelic Grounds under the lights, but our aim in every game is to play to the best of our ability and see where that takes us.”

