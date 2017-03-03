Barrowsiders keen to build on win 03 March 2017





Carlow's Darragh Foley and Brian Murphy.

Carlow captain Darragh Foley has stressed that they must build on their win against Limerick.

The Barrowsiders pulled off a big surprise when defeating Limerick in their Division Four clash last weekend.

It pushes the Leinster outfit right back into the hunt for promotion as the division remains very tight.

And Foley told the Carlow Nationalist that they were confident they could produce a performance like they did against the Treaty County.

“We knew it was in us. We were disappointed with our last performance and we wanted to get back on track,” said Foley.

“It was a hard fought win and a game we were in control of. The aim now is to push on.”

This weekend, Carlow head to Carrick-on-Shannon where they will take on Leitrim in the next round.

